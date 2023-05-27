Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $4.50 Million Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 319,327 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,503,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.06. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $13.22.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

