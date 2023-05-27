Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 111.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,099,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 580,161 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 91,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the third quarter valued at $3,043,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wipro by 1,127.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in Wipro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wipro by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,458,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,000,000 after buying an additional 310,539 shares during the period. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WIT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Wipro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.10 to $3.90 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wipro in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Wipro in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.30 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

Wipro stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. Wipro Limited has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $6.18. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

