Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 22,060 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 88.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,136 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,060 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $5,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 169,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,585,000 after acquiring an additional 21,661 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,395,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 11.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $179.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.49. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.02 and a 1 year high of $180.18.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total transaction of $5,389,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,992 shares in the company, valued at $15,601,267.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total transaction of $5,389,611.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,267.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $143,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares in the company, valued at $9,464,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,125 shares of company stock worth $7,567,261 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.