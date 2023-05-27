Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $4.96 Million in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 119,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,955,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.39% of V2X at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VVX. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in V2X in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in V2X during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in V2X in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in V2X during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000.

NYSE:VVX opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.48 and a beta of 0.95. V2X, Inc. has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $51.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.97.

V2X ( NYSE:VVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. V2X had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $943.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that V2X, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on V2X from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

V2X, Inc provides solutions and support to defense clients globally. It delivers integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. The company was founded on July 5, 2022 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

