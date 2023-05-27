Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $4.88 Million in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 95,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,875,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at $1,695,575,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at about $1,145,245,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 17,325,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,022,000 after buying an additional 1,770,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $666,807,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,203,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $53.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.55. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Ball’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

