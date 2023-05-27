Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Holdings Lifted by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 945,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,035 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Kosmos Energy worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,845,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,272,000 after purchasing an additional 128,887 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $6.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.79. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $563.72 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 51.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KOS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued an “add” rating and a $8.94 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $10.75 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.71.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

