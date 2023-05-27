Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,795 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx Stock Down 3.8 %

Alteryx stock opened at $35.83 on Friday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $70.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alteryx

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $199.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.81 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 139.14% and a negative net margin of 33.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $294,615.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,631.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alteryx from $87.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alteryx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Alteryx from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alteryx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.42.

About Alteryx

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.