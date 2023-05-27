Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 138.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,325 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Seagen by 622.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James cut Seagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Seagen from $152.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Seagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $173.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

SGEN opened at $193.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.40 and its 200 day moving average is $162.13. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.08 and a fifty-two week high of $207.16.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.95, for a total value of $2,059,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 99,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,469,164.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total transaction of $66,261.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,777 shares in the company, valued at $11,349,261.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.95, for a total transaction of $2,059,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 99,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,469,164.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,924 shares of company stock worth $34,209,784. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

