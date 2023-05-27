Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 96,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,150,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 300.6% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 1,874.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $26,073,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,102,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,893,392.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $73,671.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,800 shares in the company, valued at $902,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $26,073,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,102,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,893,392.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 877,290 shares of company stock worth $50,781,232. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LKQ Trading Down 0.5 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $53.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.35. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $46.20 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.92.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. LKQ’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.38%.

LKQ Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.