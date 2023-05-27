Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 89,693 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 86.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,693 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the first quarter worth $42,586,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the second quarter valued at $7,834,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,825,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,249,000 after purchasing an additional 287,217 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the first quarter valued at $5,453,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 133.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 294,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 168,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

TLK stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

