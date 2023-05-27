Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 229.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,724 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,894 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Arch Resources worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Arch Resources by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the first quarter worth $619,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arch Resources

In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $618,417.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,853.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 2,617 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $396,554.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,965.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $618,417.19. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,853.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,556 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arch Resources Stock Performance

ARCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $200.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

NYSE ARCH opened at $110.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.31 and a 12-month high of $178.80.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $10.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.46 by ($0.44). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 96.62% and a net margin of 33.74%. The company had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.89 earnings per share. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 35.23 EPS for the current year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 1.63%.

About Arch Resources

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.