Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 192.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 809,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 532,570 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sabre by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sabre by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter.

SABR opened at $3.21 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $8.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $742.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.68 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SABR. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

