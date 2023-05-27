Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 96,015 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,015 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.40% of LiveRamp worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 348.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 40.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of RAMP opened at $24.97 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $30.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About LiveRamp

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on LiveRamp from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LiveRamp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on LiveRamp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc is a global technology company. It engages in the provision of data collaboration platform in consumer privacy, data ethics, and foundational identity. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.