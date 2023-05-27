FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 165.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $424.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $445.78.

NYSE FDS opened at $388.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $404.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total value of $316,974.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,243.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,243.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total transaction of $1,238,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,268.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,537 shares of company stock valued at $6,404,608 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

