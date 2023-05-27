Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $6.14 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,792 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,221,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,500,220,000 after purchasing an additional 221,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,640,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,825,951,000 after buying an additional 101,384 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after buying an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,165,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,175,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,511 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,162,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $953,770,000 after acquiring an additional 277,235 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Susquehanna upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of TXN opened at $176.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.97 and its 200 day moving average is $173.61. The company has a market capitalization of $160.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

