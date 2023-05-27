Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $6.15 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,498 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 2.5 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $332.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $327.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.14.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,458.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,223,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,938,775 shares of company stock valued at $567,462,983 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

