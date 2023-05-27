Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXELGet Rating) by 1,581.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,910 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Exelixis worth $5,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Exelixis during the first quarter valued at $325,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Exelixis by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,493,000 after acquiring an additional 607,183 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 7.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 166,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter worth about $12,872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 77,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $1,333,741.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 527,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,039,775.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $254,133.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 317,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,126.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 77,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $1,333,741.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 527,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,039,775.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,367,039. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.68. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $22.47.

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

