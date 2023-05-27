Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Copart were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 4.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 5.7% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 2.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 38,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Insider Transactions at Copart

Copart Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,791. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $87.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.71.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.