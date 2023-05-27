Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,155,507 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,806 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Devon Energy worth $71,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 573,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,475,000 after acquiring an additional 378,590 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 470.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 52,963 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

DVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.53.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $48.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average of $57.74.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

