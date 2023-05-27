BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,685,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,768 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $68,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 70.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,612.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

BellRing Brands stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $37.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.94.

Insider Activity

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $385.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.26 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 42.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 230,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,240,534.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BRBR. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.15.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

