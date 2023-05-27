Franklin Resources Inc. Has $72.48 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,224 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.21% of Electronic Arts worth $72,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth $1,811,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,929 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 138,441 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $16,905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,852 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EA opened at $126.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $142.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

Insider Activity

In other Electronic Arts news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $250,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,161.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $250,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,289. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.88.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

