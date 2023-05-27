386,484 Shares in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 386,484 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.18% of Infinera as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Infinera in the third quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Infinera in the third quarter valued at about $416,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in Infinera by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Infinera in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INFN. Northland Securities cut their price target on Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Infinera in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

In other Infinera news, CEO David W. Heard purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 744,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,467.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Infinera stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. Infinera Co. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $7.80.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $392.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

