Aviva PLC Reduces Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $12,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 271,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,966,000 after acquiring an additional 218,837 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 431,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,465,000 after acquiring an additional 206,326 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 281,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,592,000 after acquiring an additional 176,769 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 276,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,358,000 after acquiring an additional 141,107 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 231.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 92,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,724,000 after acquiring an additional 64,760 shares during the period.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

NYSE:FCN opened at $188.61 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.09 and a twelve month high of $205.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.33). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $806.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FCN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting

In other news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.35, for a total value of $66,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,890.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.35, for a total transaction of $66,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,890.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $260,218.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,804,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,187 shares of company stock valued at $12,795,055. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

