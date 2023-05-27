Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,510 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $7,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,319,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,225,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,656 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,622 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,949,000 after acquiring an additional 635,732 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,500,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,062,000 after acquiring an additional 522,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $29,835,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

Shares of DD stock opened at $67.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.47. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.49%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.