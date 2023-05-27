CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,123 Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWNK. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 325.9% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 31.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 311.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $25.85 on Friday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.51.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $345.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TWNK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing baked goods. It operates through the Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill, Big Texas, and Voortman brands.

