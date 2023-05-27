Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Stock Position Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.60 to $10.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Amcor Stock Down 0.2 %

AMCR stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

