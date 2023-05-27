Aviva PLC Raises Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,060 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $12,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Amcor by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Amcor by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 22,888 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Amcor by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 202,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Amcor by 58.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 16,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Stock Down 0.2 %

AMCR stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $13.60.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMCR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.