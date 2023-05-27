HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 50,331 iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $53.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.49. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $57.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.