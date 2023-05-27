O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of TimkenSteel worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TimkenSteel by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,179,000 after purchasing an additional 45,959 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 20,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 11.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TimkenSteel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of TMST stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $776.68 million, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $26.23.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.26. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

