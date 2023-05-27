Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,548 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $13,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL opened at $315.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $324.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.08. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.70 and a 1 year high of $381.81. The stock has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $386.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $333.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

