O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,607 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECPG. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 200.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the third quarter worth $331,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period.

Shares of ECPG opened at $46.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $72.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.44.

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($3.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($4.54). The company had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.07 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 3.09%. Encore Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was down 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Encore Capital Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Northland Securities downgraded Encore Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Encore Capital Group, Inc is an international specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of debt recovery solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, and Other Geographies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

