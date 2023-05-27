Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $464,988,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $241.12 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $269.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

