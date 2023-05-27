CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,380,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,005,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,693 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,535,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,105.3% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 888,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,491,000 after buying an additional 814,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,976,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,490,000 after buying an additional 649,671 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $53.23. The company has a market capitalization of $69.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.36.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.