O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Buckle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Buckle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. JLB & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $31.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.04. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $50.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.62.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $401.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.36 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Buckle in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Buckle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc engages in the business of retailing medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. The firm is also involved in the provision of customer services such as free hemming, free gift-packaging, easy layaways, private label credit card, and guest loyalty program.

