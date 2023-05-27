Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $4.45 Million Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,785 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in NetEase were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at $1,135,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the first quarter valued at about $8,461,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $89.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $108.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.18.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.24). NetEase had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. On average, analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTES. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.71.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

