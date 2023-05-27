Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 471.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,154 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,801 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,424,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,104,000 after buying an additional 100,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $545,957,000 after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,921 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $244,804,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,282,504 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $102,267,000 after purchasing an additional 46,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 790,052 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $62,999,000 after purchasing an additional 24,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares in the company, valued at $26,411,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $111,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,470.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays upgraded Wynn Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.18.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $101.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.26. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $117.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.26 and a beta of 2.03.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.73%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.