4,440 Shares in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDRR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 748,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,817,000 after purchasing an additional 222,805 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 365.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 132,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 104,148 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 49.1% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 284,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 93,836 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the first quarter worth approximately $3,262,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 13,136.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 64,632 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Performance

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.59. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $42.81. The firm has a market cap of $548.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

