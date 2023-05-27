Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 14,416 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,416 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 142,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after acquiring an additional 18,205 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at $541,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 154,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,455,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taika Capital LP increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Taika Capital LP now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,738,000 after buying an additional 79,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KOF opened at $85.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.17. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 15.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.6048 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KOF shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $77.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the business of producing franchise bottles of trademark beverages. It operates under the Mexico and Central America, and South America segments. The Mexico and Central America segment includes Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Panama. The South America segment focuses on Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

