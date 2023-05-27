Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,163 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Essent Group worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 43.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Essent Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Essent Group during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essent Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $44.64 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $34.27 and a 1 year high of $45.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day moving average is $40.76.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 73.35%. The business had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

