518,340 Shares in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 518,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.14% of AppLovin at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

APP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group cut AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on AppLovin from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on AppLovin from $19.00 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on AppLovin from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.94.

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.42.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $715.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.58 million. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. On average, analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $1,306,912.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,449,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $873,889.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 848,054 shares in the company, valued at $11,372,404.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $1,306,912.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,449,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,184,896 shares of company stock valued at $339,174,139. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

