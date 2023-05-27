Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 135,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FUTU. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,138,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter valued at $1,952,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Futu by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter valued at $1,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FUTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Futu from $27.00 to $32.15 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.18.

Futu Price Performance

Futu Profile

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.79. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average of $49.87.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in providing fully digitalized financial services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The company was founded by Leaf Hua Li in December 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

