AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,718 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,813,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,036,000 after purchasing an additional 83,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,584,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,279,000 after acquiring an additional 955,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,294,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,991,000 after acquiring an additional 853,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,180,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,468,000 after acquiring an additional 720,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.0 %

AstraZeneca stock opened at $72.52 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AstraZeneca Company Profile

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Argus decreased their target price on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

