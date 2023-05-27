Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 639,851 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 131,291 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in DHT were worth $5,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in DHT by 769.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,530,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,162 shares during the period. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new position in DHT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,354,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in DHT by 1,306.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 613,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 569,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DHT by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,362,000 after acquiring an additional 545,424 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in DHT by 130.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 927,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 525,341 shares during the period. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DHT opened at $8.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of -0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.36 million. DHT had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.58%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DHT from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

