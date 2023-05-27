Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,065,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,847,000 after purchasing an additional 66,322 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,843,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,622,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,589,000 after buying an additional 804,196 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,432,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,748,000 after buying an additional 733,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,200,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,713,000 after buying an additional 191,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.02. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.29 and a 52-week high of $17.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Transactions at Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 4.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ron Coughlin bought 61,040 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $504,800.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 618,317 shares in the company, valued at $5,113,481.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on WOOF shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.54.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.