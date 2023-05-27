Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $242,000 Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DPZ. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.27.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $299.83 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $291.00 and a twelve month high of $426.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $318.79 and its 200 day moving average is $338.09.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

