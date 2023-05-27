11,488 Shares in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter valued at $24,214,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter valued at $10,550,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at $8,121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at $3,174,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth about $2,105,000.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Stock Performance

TBF opened at $22.33 on Friday. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average is $21.72.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

