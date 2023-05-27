VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,282,000. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3,054.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 100,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,411,000 after acquiring an additional 96,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA OIH opened at $259.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $195.77 and a one year high of $336.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.55.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

