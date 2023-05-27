Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $255,000 Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Twilio were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Twilio by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Twilio by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $60.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.08. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $110.98.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.82 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $53,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 212,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,674,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $89,933.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,947.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $53,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,674,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,256 shares of company stock worth $787,689. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $83.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.11.

Twilio Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

