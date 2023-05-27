Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,706 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 64,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

SBSW opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $13.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

SBSW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of platinum group materials. It operates through the following segments: US PGM, SA PGM, and US Gold. The company was founded on November 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

