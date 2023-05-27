Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Pentair were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 3.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Pentair by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 1.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Pentair by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Pentair from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Pentair Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PNR opened at $57.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day moving average is $51.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $60.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

See Also

